TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Boys and Girls
Multiple schools vs. Turner Ashby at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
ODAC Tournament
Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Washington & Lee, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, etc., schedules can change at the last minute. Check school and league websites for updated information.
