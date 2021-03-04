TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School Boys and Girls

Multiple schools vs. Turner Ashby at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

ODAC Tournament

Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Washington & Lee, 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, etc., schedules can change at the last minute. Check school and league websites for updated information.

