TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Stuart Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
Valley District championships at Turner Ashby High, 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District championships at Turner Ashby High, 11 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Valley District tournament at Liberty-Bedford, 10 a.m.
East Rockingham in Bull Run District tournament at Stonewall Jackson, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
North Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.
