TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Stuart Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

Valley District championships at Turner Ashby High, 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District championships at Turner Ashby High, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Valley District tournament at Liberty-Bedford, 10 a.m.

East Rockingham in Bull Run District tournament at Stonewall Jackson, 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

North Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.

