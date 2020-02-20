LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Virginia High School League Class 2 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.

Harrisonburg at Virginia High School League Class 5 championships at Rock Ridge High School, 10 a.m.

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Quinnipiac at James Madison, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Austin Peay at University of Georgia, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College Women

James Madison at Virginia Tech Challenge, TBA

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College Women

James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, all day

High School

Harrisonburg at Virginia High School League Class 5 championships at George Mason University, TBA

Broadway Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at SwimRVA Aquatic Center, TBA

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at George Mason in Alexandria, 3 p.m.

