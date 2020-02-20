LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Virginia High School League Class 2 championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
Harrisonburg at Virginia High School League Class 5 championships at Rock Ridge High School, 10 a.m.
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at Salem Civic Center, 11 a.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Quinnipiac at James Madison, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Austin Peay at University of Georgia, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia, 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College Women
James Madison at Virginia Tech Challenge, TBA
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College Women
James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, all day
High School
Harrisonburg at Virginia High School League Class 5 championships at George Mason University, TBA
Broadway Turner Ashby, Spotswood at Virginia High School League Class 3 championships at SwimRVA Aquatic Center, TBA
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at George Mason in Alexandria, 3 p.m.
