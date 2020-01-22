TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Hofstra at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
College Men
Bridgewater at Liberty University Kickoff, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, TBA
College Women
Bridgewater at Liberty University Kickoff, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, TBA
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Spotswood at St. Christopher Invitational, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at St. Christopher Invitational, 4 p.m.
