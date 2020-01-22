TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Hofstra at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

College Men

Bridgewater at Liberty University Kickoff, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, TBA

College Women

Bridgewater at Liberty University Kickoff, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Finn Pincus Invitational in Salem, TBA

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Spotswood at St. Christopher Invitational, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at St. Christopher Invitational, 4 p.m.

