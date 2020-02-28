TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals
Eastern Mennonite vs. Walsingham Academy at Virginia State University in Petersburg, 1:45 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Rider at James Madison, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Elizabethtown at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
