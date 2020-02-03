TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.
