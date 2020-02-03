TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.