TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Randolph at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
College Men
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood vs. Graham at Salem High, 1 p.m.
Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Boys
Valley District meet at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District meet at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Drexel, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.