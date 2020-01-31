TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Randolph at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

College Men

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.

UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood vs. Graham at Salem High, 1 p.m.

Christ Chapel at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Boys

Valley District meet at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District meet at Westover Pool, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Drexel, 2 p.m.

