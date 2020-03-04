TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite vs. Eastern in South Carolina, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater vs. John Carroll in Florida, 10:15 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Alvernia in Florida, 12:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Sewanee, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Wilkes in South Carolina, TBA
