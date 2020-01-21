TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

College Men

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m

High School Girls

Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Boys

Turner Ashby, Broadway at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby, Broadway at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood at Charlottesville, 5:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway at Loudoun Valley, 6:30 p.m.

