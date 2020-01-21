TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Men
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m
High School Girls
Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Boys
Turner Ashby, Broadway at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby, Broadway at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood at Charlottesville, 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway at Loudoun Valley, 6:30 p.m.
