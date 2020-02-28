BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, noon
Rider at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Lehigh at NC State Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 6 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Marymount at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Delaware at James Madison, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Rider at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison vs. Lehigh at North Carolina State Invitational, 10 a.m.
James Madison vs. North Carolina A & T at North Carolina State Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.
College Women
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite vs. Castleton in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 9:30 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Muhlenberg in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
