BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, noon

Rider at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Altoona at Bridgewater, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Lehigh at NC State Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 6 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Marymount at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Delaware at James Madison, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Rider at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison vs. Lehigh at North Carolina State Invitational, 10 a.m.

James Madison vs. North Carolina A & T at North Carolina State Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.

College Women

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Salem, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite vs. Castleton in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 9:30 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Muhlenberg in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.