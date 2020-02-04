TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Madison at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Harrisonburg in regional tournament at North Stafford, 5 p.m.
