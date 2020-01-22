TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg, Rockbridge at Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School, 5 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Boys
Clarke County, East Rockingham, and Spotswood at Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Clarke County, East Rockingham, and Spotswood at Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:30 p.m.
