TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at William and Mary, 2 p.m.

College Men

James Madison vs. Elon at CAA tournament in Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, noon and 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, noon and 3 p.m.

James Madison at High Point, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Siena at James Madison, 12:30 p.m. and TBA

LACROSSE

COLLEGE MEN

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Juniata, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Cal Lutheran in Buena Vista, 3 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

College Women

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite in South Region final qualifier at Shenandoah University in Winchester, noon

College Men

Bridgewater Eastern Mennonite in South Region final qualifier at Shenandoah University in Winchester, noon

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at High Point, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison in JMU Invitational, TBA

