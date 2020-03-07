TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at William and Mary, 2 p.m.
College Men
James Madison vs. Elon at CAA tournament in Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, noon and 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, noon and 3 p.m.
James Madison at High Point, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Siena at James Madison, 12:30 p.m. and TBA
LACROSSE
COLLEGE MEN
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Juniata, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Cal Lutheran in Buena Vista, 3 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
College Women
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite in South Region final qualifier at Shenandoah University in Winchester, noon
College Men
Bridgewater Eastern Mennonite in South Region final qualifier at Shenandoah University in Winchester, noon
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at High Point, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison in JMU Invitational, TBA
