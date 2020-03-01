TODAY
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Bridgewater vs. Adrian in Clermont, Florida, 10 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Ohio Northern in Clermont, Florida, 12:15 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Mansfield in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Franklin Pierce in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Eastern Mennonite vs. St. Elizabeth's in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 10 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. St. Elizabeth's in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 12:45 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Moravian in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Moravian in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 6 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGE MEN
Bridgewater vs. St. John Fisher in Hilton Head, S.C., TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bridgewater vs. St.. John Fisher in Hilton Head, S.C., TBA
GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
Bridgewater at Pfeiffer Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C., TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bridgewater at Pfeiffer Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C., TBA
