TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rappahannock at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Girls

East Rockingham in Bull Run District meet at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 8 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham in Bull Run District meet at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College Men

Bridgewater at Carmel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m.

James Madison at Winter Relays at VMI, TBA

College Women

Bridgewater at Carmel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m.

James Madison at Winter Relays at VMI, TBA

SWIMMING

College Women

Bridgewater in ODAC meet in Greensboro, N.C. TBA

James Madison at Virginia Tech Invitational, TBA

College Men

Bridgewater in ODAC meet in Greensboro, N.C. TBA

