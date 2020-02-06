TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rappahannock at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Girls
East Rockingham in Bull Run District meet at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 8 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham in Bull Run District meet at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College Men
Bridgewater at Carmel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m.
James Madison at Winter Relays at VMI, TBA
College Women
Bridgewater at Carmel City Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m.
James Madison at Winter Relays at VMI, TBA
SWIMMING
College Women
Bridgewater in ODAC meet in Greensboro, N.C. TBA
James Madison at Virginia Tech Invitational, TBA
College Men
Bridgewater in ODAC meet in Greensboro, N.C. TBA
