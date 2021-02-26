TODAY
FOOTBALL
Robert Morris at JMU, noon
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
East Rockingham vs. Staunton at JMU, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
JMU at Drexel, 1 p.m.
Randolph at EMU, 2 p.m.
College Men
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
JMU at Virginia, noon
JMU vs. GW at Virginia, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
JMU at George Mason, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
JMU at Drexel, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Bridgewater at EMU, 3 p.m.
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Randolph at EMU, 6 p.m.
