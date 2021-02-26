TODAY

FOOTBALL

Robert Morris at JMU, noon

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

East Rockingham vs. Staunton at JMU, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Women

JMU at Drexel, 1 p.m.

Randolph at EMU, 2 p.m.

College Men

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

JMU at Virginia, noon

JMU vs. GW at Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

JMU at George Mason, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

JMU at Drexel, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Bridgewater at EMU, 3 p.m.

College Men

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Randolph at EMU, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.