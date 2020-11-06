Fans in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg will have a chance to watch their favorite area prep sports teams this year despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Athletic directors from all five city/county schools — Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — all told the Daily News-Record on Thursday that several sports will be livestreamed this year.
"We were fortunate that our division leadership saw the potential in this opportunity and then provided the necessary infrastructure to support it," Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett said. "Since we will likely be faced with strict attendance caps for events, this will provide a chance for our communities to see our kids compete. I'm excited that we have this resource available to us."
The Virginia High School League announced late last week that the league's "Championship +1" model for the 2020-21 school year was set to start in December as scheduled after Gov. Ralph Northam signed the fourth-amended Executive Order 67 — including changes related to recreational sports.
The amended Executive Order did not change the number of attendees permitted at a sporting event, which cannot exceed the lesser of 50 percent of the occupancy load or 250 persons. For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field, according to the VHSL’s statement.
Suddenly facing a dilemma and the harsh reality that it will be challenging to allow much more than the immediate family members of players and coaches into games, schools around the state reached out to the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS).
The NFHS has provided pixellot cameras to each school on their football fields and in their gyms. The subscription-based service includes a live scoreboard and immediate archival of games after they finished.
"We are extremely excited to have the NFHS cameras at East Rockingham," ERHS athletic director Eric Phillips wrote in an email. "We feel this will be a great asset to our community."
With the cameras, schools will be able to livestream basketball, volleyball, wrestling, competition cheer, soccer and football. The winter season is set to begin Dec. 21.
Central, Stonewall Jackson, Strasburg and Waynesboro are among the other area schools that confirmed they will also be livestreaming home events this year.
"The timing of having the cameras could not have been better," Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter said. "While not an ideal situation and circumstance, we are thankful we can offer our community and fans this option."
