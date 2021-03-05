FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Rockbridge 38, Spotswood 6

Harrisonburg 6, Waynesboro 0

Stuarts Draft 30, Buffalo Gap 0

Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10

Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7

Clarke County 66, Stonewall Jackson 6

Strasburg 7, Luray 6

College

Randolph-Macon 25, Bridgewater 13

BASEBALL

College

Bowling Green 10, James Madison 6

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1

Washington & Lee 7, Eastern Mennonite 0

