FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Rockbridge 38, Spotswood 6
Harrisonburg 6, Waynesboro 0
Stuarts Draft 30, Buffalo Gap 0
Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10
Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7
Clarke County 66, Stonewall Jackson 6
Strasburg 7, Luray 6
College
Randolph-Macon 25, Bridgewater 13
BASEBALL
College
Bowling Green 10, James Madison 6
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1
Washington & Lee 7, Eastern Mennonite 0
