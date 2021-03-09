MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 1
Rockbridge 3, Harrisonburg 0
John Handley 3, Turner Ashby 0
Clarke County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
GOLF
College Women
Hill City Invitational
Bridgewater (356) fourth of seven teams, first day
College Men
Hill City Invitational
Bridgewater (311) third of seven teams, first day
