BOYS
Turner Ashby 57, Wilson Memorial 55
WILSON MEMORIAL (55) — Hartman 3 2-2 10, Poole 7 5-8 19, Johnson 2 0-0 5, LaGrua 0 1-2 1, Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Woods 1 3-4 5, Brown 0 0-0 0, Shumate 1 0-0 3, Briseno 0 0-0 0, Irving 3 1-3 10, Gunter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-19 55.
TURNER ASHBY (57) — Brunk 4 3-4 12, N. Gerber 0 0-0 0, Keping 1 0-0 2, Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Garber 1 3-7 5, E. Geber 2 2-2 8, Snow 2 2-3 7, Griffin 1 1-1 3, Swinehart 0 0-2 0, Angelopulos 6 1-1 16, Spruhan 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 11-20 57.
Wilson Memorial;11;21;9;14—55
Turner Ashby;11;9;12;25—57
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 7 (Irving 3, Hartman 2, Johnson, Shumate), Turner Ashby 8 (Angelopulos 3, Brunk 2, E. Gerber 2, Snow).
East Rockingham 82, Strasburg 66
EAST ROCKINGHAM (82) — Good 0 0-0 0, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Nickel 11 5-5 30, McNair 9 0-0 20, Keyes 5 0-0 15, Butler 0 0-0 0, Evick 4 0-0 11, Lam 3 0-0 6. Totals 32 5-5 82.
STRASBURG (66) — D. Fox 5 2-2 16, Stinnette 2 0-0 4, R. Fox 4 2-4 15, Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Sager 3 0-0 9, Pangle 6 3-6 19. Totals 21 8-14 66.
East Rockingham;19;19;28;16—82
Strasburg;15;11;26;14—66
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 13 (Keyes 5, Nickel 3, Evick 3, McNair 2), Strasburg 11 (D. Fox 4, Sager 3, R. Fox 2, Pangle 2).
Patrick Henry 51, Harrisonburg 48
HARRISONBURG (48) — Butler 2 0-2 6, Mensah 2 2-5 7, Washington 3 0-0 6, Tacy 7 8-9 22, Weakley 0 2-2 2, Walker 1 1-2 3, Fields 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 15-24 48.
PATRICK HENRY (51) — Smith 6 7-8 20, Palmer 4 1-2 11, Faulkner 1 0-0 3, Crump 1 3-4 5, Beasley 1 0-0 3, Cook 4 0-0 8, Burns 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 12-16 51.
Harrisonburg;10;10;12;16—48
Patrick Henry;8;14;16;13—51
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 3 (Butler 2, Mensah), Patrick Henry 5 (Palmer 2, Smith, Faulkner, Beasley).
GIRLS
Fort Defiance 52, Broadway 38
BROADWAY (38) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Saverance 1 0-1 2, S. Copenhaver 3 0-0 6, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Lokey 3 0-0 7, C. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Phares 4 3-4 12, Swartz 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 3-5 38.
FORT DEFIANCE (52) — Ransome 9 6-9 29, Kershner 0 0-0 0, Allen 1 0-0 2, Schulz 0 2-2 2, Shields 1 0-0 2, Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Berry 2 5-7 10, Lloyd 2 5-6 7, Michael 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-24 52.
Broadway;9;7;9;13—38
Fort Defiance;13;14;13;12—52
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (S. Copenhaver, Lokey, Phares), Fort Defiance 6 (Ransome 5, Berry).
