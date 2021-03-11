WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 5
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 4, Mary Baldwin 0
GOLF
High School
Spotswood (319) d. Rockbridge (331), Turner Ashby (369), Harrisonburg (380), East Rockingham (388), Broadway (390)
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Girls
Spotswood (24) d. East Rockingham, Rockbridge
High School Boys
Spotswood (15) d. East Rockingham, Rockbridge
