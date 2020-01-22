BOYS

Spotswood 68, Staunton 54

SPOTSWOOD (68) — D. Good 1 3-4 5, Pacheco 4 2-2 13, C. Good 0 2-2 2, High 4 1-4 9, Williams 4 0-0 8, Ortiz 0 1-2 1, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 10 8-11 30, M. Shifflett 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 17-19 68.

STAUNTON (54) — Brown 1 2-2 4, Battle 4 1-2 9, Simms 0 1-2 1, Painter 6 0-2 13, Hall 11 2-3 33, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Meadows 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-11 54.

Spotswood;13;18;15;22—68

Staunton;6;15;12;19—54

3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Pacheco 3, Smith), Staunton 4 (Hall 3, Painter).

GIRLS

Wilson Memorial 55, Broadway 43

BROADWAY (43) — Fox 0 0-0 0, Saverance 2 0-0 4, S. Copenhaver 2 0-3 4, Lokey 2 0-1 4, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Wimer 1 1-1 3, Phares 2 0-0 4, Bacon 6 1-2 14, Swartz 3 0-2 8. Totals 19 2-9 43.

WILSON MEMORIAL (55) — Rankin 3 0-0 6, Morani 7 1-2 15, Cason 4 -0 9, Baska 6 4-6 18, Flint 0 0-0 0, Payne 0 1-2 1, Stacy 2 2-4 6. Totals 22 8-14 55.

Broadway;10;22;5;6—43

Wilson Memorial;16;9;16;14—55

3-Point Goals — Broadway (Bacon), Wilson Memorial 3 (Baska 2, Cason).

