TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

JMU at Towson, ppd.

College Men

JMU 79, Florida Atlantic 70

High School Girls

Broadway 69, East Rockingham 38

Spotswood 48, Turner Ashby 42

High School Boys

Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49

East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63

