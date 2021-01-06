TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
JMU at Towson, ppd.
College Men
JMU 79, Florida Atlantic 70
High School Girls
Broadway 69, East Rockingham 38
Spotswood 48, Turner Ashby 42
High School Boys
Seton School 61, Eastern Mennonite 49
East Rockingham 56, Broadway 50
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 63
