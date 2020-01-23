BOYS
Harrisonburg 61, Western Albemarle 42
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (42) — Barrese 1 0-0 2, Prichard 3 2-2 9, Shifflett 4 4-5 13, Farmer 0 2-2 2, Mangrum 2 0-0 5, Tesoriere 0 0-0 0, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Sime 1 1-1 3, Sullivan 2 2-4 6. Totals 9 13 11-15 42.
HARRISONBURG (61) — Butler 2 0-2 5, Mensah 3 2-3 9, Washington 2 3-3 7, Tacy 3 5-7 15, Lichti 1 0-0 2, Weakley 2 2-3 6, Walker 3 1-2 8, Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 4 1-1 9, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Megginson 0 0-0 0, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-21 61.
Western Albemarle;7;9;14;12—42
Harrisonburg;12;18;13;18—61
3-Point Goals — Western Albemarle 4 (Prichard, Shifflett, Farmer, Mangrum), Harrisonburg 3 (Butler, Mensah, Walker).
Virginia Episcopal 65, Eastern Mennonte 54
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Church 4 2-4 13, D. Hatter 0 0-00, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 6 7-7 22, Jones 2 1-2 6, Mahlong 5 2-3 13, Hess 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-16 54.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (65) — Plet 5 4-7 14, Roberts 3 0-0 6, Dias 0 2-2 2, Matos 6 2-3 15, Piskiner 2 0-0 4, Parker 0 0-0 0, Vuga 8 2-2 18. Totals 26 11-16 65.
Eastern Mennonite;13;11;17;13—54
Virginia Episcopal;11;16;24;14—65
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Church 3, Gillenwater 3, Jones, Mahlong), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Young, Matos).
GIRLS
Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34
HARRISONBURG (45) — Waid 0 0-1 0, Stuart 1 2-2 5, Muncy 3 1-2 8, Blosser 3 0-0 6, Cain 5 9-10 19, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 1 2-4 4, Lemon 2 0-0 4, Quinnones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-19 45.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (34) — Pelletier 1 1-2 3, Long 0 0-2 0, Wallace 2 1-2 5, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Smartt 1 1-1 3, Driver 3 1-2 7, Shearer 3 1-2 7, Long 0 0-0 0, Swales 0 0-0 0, Sherman 1 0-2 2, Barbour 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 8-17 34.
Harrisonburg;8;12;13;13—45
Western Albemarle;6;5;11;12—34
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Stuart, Muncy).
