TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0

VOLLEYBALL

High School

East Rockingham 3, Spotswood 1

Turner Ashby 3, Broadway 1

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Luray 3, Stonewall Jackson 0

Madison County 3, Rappahannock County 2

College Men

Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater fourth at Hill City Invitational

BASKETBALL

College Men

CAA Championship

The Atlantic Union Bank Center

Drexel 63, Elon 56

