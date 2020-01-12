BOYS

SATURDAY

Northside 79, East Rockingham 76

EAST ROCKINGHAM (76) — Good 1 0-0 2, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Nickel 12 7-11 35, McNair 11 1-1 26, Keyes 0 0-0 0, Butler 2 0-0 4, Evick 3 0-0 8, Lam 0 1-3 1. Totals 29 9-15 76.

NORTHSIDE (79) — Journiette 11 4-6 29, Grogan 1 0-0 2, Wooden 2 0-0 5, Slach 3 2-2 9, Webb 1 0-0 2, Foley 6 4-4 18, Leftwitch 3 2-2 9, Gates 2 1-2 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 13-16 79.

East Rockingham;22;13;15;26—76

3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 9 (Nickel 4, McNair 3, Evick 2), Northside 8 (Journiette 3, Foley 2, Wooden, Slach, Leftwitch).

Spotswood 44, Handley 38

SPOTSWOOD (44) — Good 0 1-2 1, Pacheco 3 4-5 12, High 4 4-5 12, Williams 2 0-0 4, Watson 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 4-6 8, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 12-16 44.

HANDLEY (38) —Ferguson 1 0-1 2, Peale 0 0-0 0, Curry 3 0-0 7, Cattinone 0 0-0 0, Vardaro 3 0-0 6, Gardner 8 3-4 21, Karicofe 0 1-2, 1, Schwantes 0 0-0 0, Daley 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 5-9 38.

Spotswood;16;6;13;9—44

Handley;14;6;13;5—38

3-Point Goals — Spotswood 3 (Pacheco 2, Shifflett), Handley 3 (Gardner 2, Curry).

GIRLS

SATURDAY

Stonewall Jackson 44, Harrisonburg 28

HARRISONBURG (28) — Tirado 0 0-0 0, Waid 1 3-5 5, Stuart 1 0-0 2, Muncy 2 0-1 5, Blosser 0 0-0 0, Cain 5 3-12 13, Manson 1 0-0 2, Lemon 0 1-2 1, Quinones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-18 28.

STONEWALL JACKSON (44) — Councill 3 2-3 10, K. Franklin 6 4-8 17, Proctor 0 0-0 0, E. Dellinger 0 2-4 2, B. Franklin 1 0-1 2, A. Dellinger 4 2-2 10, Smith 0 0-0 0, Silvious 0 0-0 0, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Kagey 0 0-0 0, Loucks 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 10-18 44.

Harrisonburg;1;5;7;15—28

Stonewall Jackson;15;7;9;13—44

3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Muncy, Stonewall Jackson 4 (Councill 2, K. Franklin, Loucks)

FRIDAY

Broadway 58, Waynesboro 30

BROADWAY (58) — Williams 0 0-1 0, Fox 0 0-1 0, Saverance 2 0-1 4, S. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Lokey 2 0-2 4, Taylor 1 1-1 3, C. Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Phares 3 2-2 8, Bacon 9 0-0 20, Swartz 7 1-3 15. Totals 26 4-11 58.

WAYNESBORO (30) — Simmons 1 0-0 2, Sprouse 5 0-3 10, Bruce 2 0-0 4, Obiyo 5 0-0 11, Ruiz 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 1-6 30.

Broadway;16;14;18;10—58

Waynesboro;11;11;4;4—30

3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Bacon), Waynesboro (Obiyo).

Madison County 41, East Rockingham 26

MADISON COUNTY (41) — Tyler 4 2-4 10, Woodward 2 0-2 5, McDaniel 3 4-4 11, Cropp 1 0-0 3, Adams 0 0-2 0, Tanner 1 1-1 3, Swink 1 0-2 2, Arrington 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-17 41.

EAST ROCKINGHAM (26) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Franklin 0 0-0 0, Clayton 2 2-2 7, Foltz 0 1-2 1, Fox 2 0-0 4, Vaughan 3 0-0 6, Baugher 0 1-3 1, Siever 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 2-2 2, Herring 0 0-0 0, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 1 2-3 4. Totals 8 9-12 26.

Madison County;9;12;13;7—41

East Rockingham;5;2;7;10—26

3-Point Goals — Madison County 3 (Woodward, McDaniel, Cropp), East Rockingham (Clayton).

