BOYS
Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 53
HARRISONBURG (57) — Butler 3 3-4 11, Mensah 3 3-5 10, Washington 0 0-0 0, Tacy 4 4-6 12, Lichti 0 0-0 0, Weakley 1 0-0 2, Walker 5 1-4 11, Sly 1 0-0 3, Fields 3 2-2 6, Kuangu 1 0-0 2, Megginson 0 0-0 0, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-21 57.
WAYNESBORO (53) — D. Young 4 0-0 10, Sites 3 0-0 8, L. Young 6 3-6 18, Fisher 5 7-13 17, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-18 53.
Harrisonburg;11;12;15;19—57
Waynesboro;11;8;13;21—53
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 5 (Butler 2, Mensah, Sly, Fields), Waynesboro 4 (D. Young 2, Sites 2).
Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23
SPOTSWOOD (53) — Pacheco 4 0-0 8, Good 1 0-0 2, J. Shifflett 0 0-0 0, High 1 2-4 4, Williams 4 0-0 8, Ortiz 1 0-1 2, Watson 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Smith 8 2-3 19, Simmons 0 0-0 0, M. Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-12 53.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (23) — Lewis 0 2-4 2, Doyle 1 0-0 3, Lynch 2 4-4 10, Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Hundley 0 0-0 0, McClung 0 1-2 1, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ray 1 0-0 3, Plogger 2 2-3 6, Higgins 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 9-13 23.
Spotswood;11;13;11;18—53
Rockbridge County;10;6;1;6—23
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Smith 3, Pacheco), Rockbridge County 4 (Lynch 2, Doyle, Ray).
East Rockingham 87, Stonewall Jackson 43
EAST ROCKINGHAM (87) — Good 2 0-0 4, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Comer 0 0-0 0, Nickel 12 3-6 30, McNair 13 0-0 32, Keyes 1 0-0 3, Butler 1 1-2 3, Evick 2 0-0 5, Zirk 3 0-1 9, Lam 0 1-2 1, Siever 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 5-11 87.
STONEWALL JACKSON (43) — Moomaw 0 0-0 0, Stout 3 0-0 8, Vanderpuye 0 0-0 0, Dorman 4 1-4 11, Spaur 0 0-0 0, Proctor 1 0-2 2, Dellinger 1 0-2 2, Stover 2 0-0 5, Garcia 5 1-3 11. Totals 16 2-9 43.
East Rockingham;18;22;30;17—87
Stonewall Jackson;15;9;15;4—43
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 12 (McNair 6, Nickel 2, Zirk 2, Keyes, Evick), Stonewall Jackson 5 (Dorman 2, Stout 2, Stover).
Eastern Mennonite 80, Roanoke Catholic 46
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (46) — Faulkner 1 0-0 3, Jones 2 0-0 5, Lynch 2 0-0 5, Greenlees 0 0-0 0, LaTreill 1 3-6 7, Toney 3 0-0 8, Haydorn 3 2-2 8, Parker 4 2-2 10. Totals 16 7-10 46.
EASTERN MENNONITE (80) — A. Hatter 0 0-0 0, Cardoza 1 0-0 3, Church 7 0-0 20, Bellamy 1 0-0 3, Gillenwater 7 2-2 18, Jones 4 2-2 12, Mahlong 7 3-4 20, Haley 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 7-8 80.
Roanoke Catholic;10;12;13;11—46
Eastern Mennonite;21;25;23;11—80
3-Point Goals — Roanoke Catholic 5 (Toney 2, Faulkner, Jones, Lynch), Eastern Mennonite 10 (Mahlong 3, Gillenwater 2, Jones 2, Cardoza, Church, Bellamy).
GIRLS
Harrisonburg 61, Waynesboro 45
WAYNESBORO (45) — Simmons 1 0-0 2, Serouse 4 1-4 9, Cabell 2 0-0 4, Bruce 8 2-2 25, Obiyo 1 0-0 2, O’Neil 2 0-0 4, Ruiz 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-8 45.
HARRISONBURG (61) — Tirado 0 0-0 0, Waid 2 0-0 4, Stuart 3 0-0 7, Muncy 2 0-0 5, Blosser 2 0-0 4, Cain 9 2-4 20, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 3 1-2 7, Lemon 5 0-0 10, Quinones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 3-8 61.
Waynesboro;16;6;8;15—45
Harrisonburg;13;19;20;9—61
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 5 (Bruce), Harrisonburg 2 (Stuart, Muncy).
Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (22) — Camden 0 0-0 0, Galford 2 3-3 8, Mahood 1 0-0 3, Stores 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 2 3-4 7, Suitte 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 6-7 22.
SPOTSWOOD (51) — Bennington-Horton 10 0-0 21, Freeze 2 0-0 4, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Hansborough 1 0-0 2, Branner 2 0-0 4, Khalil 0 0-2 0, Forloines 2 1-2 5, Ouderkirk 4 2-2 10, Good 1 1-3 3. Totals 23 4-9 51.
Rockbridge County;5;4;3;10—22
Spotswood;12;17;13;9—51
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 2 (Mahood, Galford), Spotswood (Bennington-Horton).
Stonewall Jackson 44, East Rockingham 40
STONEWALL JACKSON (44) — Councill 3 0-0 8, K. Franklin 3 4-11 11, Proctor 0 0-0 0, E. Dellinger 1 1-2 3, B. Franklin 0 6-8 6, A. Dellinger 5 3-13 13, Smith 0 0-0 0, Silvious 0 0-0 0, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Kagey 0 0-0 0, Summers 0 0-0 0, Loucks 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 14-34 44.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (40) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 0-1 0, Fox 1 0-0 2, Vaughan 2 0-1 6, Baugher 3 1-2 8, Siever 6 3-7, 16, Herring 0 0-0 0, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 2 0-0 6, Monger 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 8-18 40.
Stonewall Jackson;10;12;9;13—44
East Rockingham;7;7;15;11—40
3-Point Goals — Stonewall Jackson 4 (Councill 3, K. Franklin), East Rockingham 4 (Vaughan 2, Baugher, Siever).
