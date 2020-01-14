GIRLS
Broadway 48, Harrisonburg 46
HARRISONBURG (46) — Tirado 1 0-2 2, Waid 4 1-2 9, Stuart 2 0-1 4, Muncy 1 0-0 2, Blosser 1 0-0 2, Cain 6 8-10 20, Manson 0 0-0 0, Lemon 1 0-1 3, Quinones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 9-16 46.
BROADWAY (48) — Fox 0 0-0 0, Saverance 0 0-0 0, Lokey 3 2-2 9, Taylor 1 0-0 3, C. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Wimer 1 1-2 3, Phares 1 3-6 5, Bacon 6 3-4 15, Swartz 5 1-2 11. Totals 18 10-16 48.
Harrisonburg;12;9;7;18—46
Broadway;8;15;14;11—48
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Lemon), Broadway 2 (Lokey, Taylor).
Page County 41, East Rockingham 28
PAGE COUNTY (41) — Nauman 1 4-6 6, Mason 0 0-0 0, Monger 2 2-2 6, Southers 1 0-1 2, C. Lucas 3 1-1 7, Hankins 2 1-2 5, Hilliard 3 0-0 9, M. Lucas 1 2-2 6. Totals 13 10-14 41.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (28) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 0-0 2, Vaughan 2 3-3 7, Baugher 2 1-2 6, Siever 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 1-2 4, Herring 1 0-0 2, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-7 28.
Page County;3;10;14;14—41
East Rockingham;7;9;5;7—28
3-Point Goals — Page County 3 (Hilliard), East Rockingham 3 (Baugher, Siever, Smith).
Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 41
TURNER ASHBY (59) — Kiracofe 8 3-7 19, Riner 7 4-7 18, Shiflet 4 0-0 8, Swartley 1 2-2 4, Skelton 2 0-4 4, Angelopulos 0 2-2 2, Lam 1 0-0 2, Cyzick 0 2-4 2. Totals 23 13-26 59.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (41) — Armstrong 5 2-6 12, Galford 3 3-3 10, Mahood 3 0-0 7, Cooper 2 1-2 5, Stores 1 1-2 4, Hines 1 0-0 3. Totals 15-7-15 41.
Turner Ashby;16;14;14;15—59
Rockbridge County;10;13;3;15—41
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 4 (Galford, Hines, Mahood, Stores).
BOYS
Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 42
WAYNESBORO (42) — D. Young 2 0-0 5, Blair 0 0-2 0, Allen 0 0-1 0, S’Teo 2 1-2 6, Bolden 0 0-0 0, L. Young 4 1-2 10, Fisher 4 0-0 8, Hicks 3 1-2 7, Moore 1 2-2 4, Kirby 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 5-13 42.
SPOTSWOOD (63) — D. Good 1 1-2 4, Pacheco 4 2-2 11, C. Good 0 0-0 0, J. Shifflett 0 1-2 1, High 5 0-2 10, Williams 5 0-2 10, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Watson 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Smith 7 4-7 19, M. Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Dansey1 0-1 2. Totals 26 8-18 63.
Waynesboro;11;17;5;9—42
Spotswood;12;11;18;22—63
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 3 (D. Young, S’Teo, L. Young), Spotswood 3 (D. Good, Pacheco, Smith).
Eastern Mennonite 75, Miller School 72
EASTERN MENNONITE (75) — A. Hatter 7 0-0 19, Church 8 0-0 23, D. Hatter 0 0-0 0, Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 0-0 7, Mahlong 11 1-2 24, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 1-2 73.
MILLER SCHOOL (72) — Pettaway 6 0-1 14, Nesbitt 8 0-0 20, Hawey 1 0-0 3, Rupert 8 4-6 21, Jimerson 5 0-2 14, Dyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-9 72.
Eastern Mennonite;19;22;16;18—75
Miller School;20;15;14;23—72
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 14 (Church 7, A. Hatter 5, Jones, Mahlong), Miller School 9 (Nesbitt 4, Pettaway 2, Hawey, Rupert, Jimerson).
