BOYS
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 31
SPOTSWOOD (68) — D. Good 2 2-2 8, C. Good 2 0-0 5, High 7 2-4 16, Williams 4 0-0 9, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 6-7 19, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 2 0-0 5, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-13 68.
TURNER ASHBY (31) — Brunk 2 0-0 5, N. Gerber 0 0-0 0, Keplinger 0 0-0 0, Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 0-0 0, E. Gerber 1 0-0 3, Snow 2 2-2 7, Kiser 1 1-1 3, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Swinehart 2 1-2 5, Angelopulos 2 2-2 6, Spruhan 0 0-0 0, Valle 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-5 31.
Spotswood;14;16;13;25—68
Turner Ashby;8;5;11;7—31
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (D. Good 2, C. Good, Williams, Smith, Shifflett), Turner Ashby 2 (Brunk, Snow).
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 46
BROADWAY (65) — Hinkle 0 0-0 0, Jameson 2 2-2 7, Delawder 9 5-5, 23, Williford 3 0-0 8, Tinnell 5 0-0 10, Garber 0 0-0 0, Williams 6 0-1 16, Marsh 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 1-2 1. Totls 25 8-10 65.
WAYNESBORO (46) — D. Young 5 0-2 11, Blair 0 0-0 0, Sites 0 0-0 0, Bolden 2 0-2 4, L. Young 1 0-0 3, Fisher 10 3-3 24, Hicks 0 0-2 0, Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-9 46.
Broadway;16;23;13;13—65
Waynesboro;17;9;13;7—46
3-Point Goals — Broadway 7 (Williams 4, Williford 2, Jameson), Waynesboro 3 (D. Young, L. Young, Fisher).
Harrisonburg 52, Rockbridge County 49
HARRISONBURG (52) — Butler 5 0-0 14, Mensah 2 1-3 7, Washington 1 0-0 3, Tacy 4 0-0 8, Lichti 2 0-0 5, Weakley 1 1-2 3, Walker 2 0-0 4, Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 3 0-1 6, Kurangu 0 0-0 0, Megginson 0 0-0 0, Harvey 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 2-6 52.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (49) — Lewis 1 1-2 3, Lynch 8 4-6 22, McClung 1 0-0 2, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ray 2 0-0 6, Plogger 6 0-0 16. Totals 18 1-2 49.
Harrisonburg;8;15;15;14—52
Rockbridge County;13;3;26;7—49
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 8 (Butler 4, Mensah 2, Washington, Lichti), Rockbridge County 8 (Plogger 4, Lynch 2, Guy 2).
North Cross 56, Eastern Mennonite 50
EASTERN MENNONITE (50) — A. Hatter 7 1-2 20, Cardoza 0 0-0 0, Church 2 0-0 5, Bellamy 2 0-0 6, Gillenwater 4 0-0 10, Jones 3 0-0 6, Mahlong 1 1-2 3, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-6 50.
NORTH CROSS (56) — Heins 1 2-3 5, Baines 1 2-2 4, Andrew 5 4-4 18, Etueu 0 0-0 0, Mack 4 4-6 11, Jackson 4 2-3 10, Jensen 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 14-18 56.
Eastern Mennonite;9;24;8;9—50
North Cross;20;6;9;21—56
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 10 (A. Hatter 5, Bellamy 2, Gillenwater 2, Church), North Cross 8 (Andrew 4, Jensen 2, Heins, Mack).
GIRLS
Harrisonburg 62, Rockbridge County 48
HARRISONBURG (62) — Tirado 0 1-2 1, Waid 1 0-0 2, Stuart 2 0-0 4, Muncy 4 1-3 10, Blosser 2 0-0 4, Cain 9 0-0 18, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 9 2-2 21, Quinones 0 0-0 0, Farmer 1 0-2 2, Lemon 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 4-9 62.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (48) — Cooper 1 1-2 3, Galford 2 5-7 10, R. Hines 2 0-0 4, Mahood 5 1-2 11, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Stores 2 0-0 7, Armstrong 5 3-6 13. Totals 17 10-17 48.
Harrisonburg;14;17;17;14—62
Rockbridge County;13;10;12;13—48
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Muncy, Garcia), Rockbridge County 4 (Stores 2, Armstrong, Galford).
Strasburg 55, East Rockingham 37
STRASBURG (55) — Smallwood 1 2-2 3, Stinnette 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sperry 4 7-8 17, Reid 9 3-8 21, Alsberry 5 2-4 13, Colcombe 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-23 55.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (37) — Franklin 0 0-1 0, Clayton 0 0-00, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 0-2 2, Vaughan 0 0-0 0, Baugher 7 0-0 14, Siever 5 0-2 10, Smith 1 0-0 3, Herring 1 0-0 2, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 1 0-0 2, Monger 1 2-2 3. Totals 17 2-7 37.
Strasburg;14;10;12;17—55
East Rockingham;6;14;10;7—37
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 3 (Sperry 2, Alsberry), East Rockingham (Smith).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.