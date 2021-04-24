FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite 2-11, Emory & Henry 5-5
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison 4, Towson 0
College Men
Elon 7, James Madison 0
High School Girls
Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 0
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0
High School Boys
Spotswood 5, Waynesboro 4
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4
Blue Ridge 7, Eastern Mennonite 2
LACROSSE
College
James Madison 21, William & Mary 8
THURSDAY
TENNIS
High School Girls
Page County 8, Clarke County 1
Strasburg 5, Stonewall Jackson 4
