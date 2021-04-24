FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite 2-11, Emory & Henry 5-5

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison 4, Towson 0

College Men

Elon 7, James Madison 0

High School Girls

Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 0

Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4

Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0

High School Boys

Spotswood 5, Waynesboro 4

Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4

Blue Ridge 7, Eastern Mennonite 2

LACROSSE

College

James Madison 21, William & Mary 8

THURSDAY

TENNIS

High School Girls

Page County 8, Clarke County 1

Strasburg 5, Stonewall Jackson 4

