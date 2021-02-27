FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Drexel 84, James Madison 78

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison 10, High Point 9 (OT)

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, North Carolina-Wilmington 2

FOOTBALL

High School

Rockbridge 15, Fort Defiance 0

Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0

Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 8

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.