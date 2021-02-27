FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Drexel 84, James Madison 78
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 10, High Point 9 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, North Carolina-Wilmington 2
FOOTBALL
High School
Rockbridge 15, Fort Defiance 0
Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0
Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 8
