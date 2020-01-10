BOYS
TURNER ASHBY (43) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, N. Garber 1 0-0 2, Keplinger 0 0-0 0, Quintanilla 1 0-0 2, P. Garber 0 0-0 0, Gerber 2 0-0 5, Snow 3 4-4 11, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Swinehart 0 0-0 0, Angelopulos 1 0-0 2, Spruhan 7 0-2 17, Valle 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-6 43.
SPOTSWOOD (77) — Pacheco 9 3-3 25, Good 0 0-0 0, High 5 3-5 13, Williams 4 0-0 8, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Smith 9 1-1 19, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 2 0-0 4, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 9-11 77.
Turner Ashby;9;14;14;6—43
Spotswood;14;22;26;11—77
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Spruhan 3, Gerber, Snow), Spotswood 4 (Pacheco).
WAYNESBORO (51) — D. Young 5 0-0 13, Blair 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Sites 5 1-1 14, Bolden 1 0-1 2, L. Young 3 3-5 9, Critzer 0 0-0 0, Fisher 3 6-7 13, Hicks 0 0-1 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Kirby 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-15 51.
BROADWAY (65) — Jameson 3 2-4 10, Delawder 6 4-5 16, Rhodes 0 0-1 0, Williford 2 0-0 5, Tinnell 1 0-0 2, Garber 0 0-0 0, Williams 4 2-2 12, Marsh 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Alderfer 9 2-2 20, Rhodes 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-14 65.
Broadway;16;16;18;15—65
Waynesboro;11;17;12;11―51
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 7 (D. Young 3, Sites 3, Fisher), Broadway 5 (Jameson 2, Williams 2, Rhodes).
STUARTS DRAFT (74) — Fomley 1 0-0 2, Riley 4 1-2 11, Nice 1 0-0 3, Harris 2 0-0 6, Cash 2 0-0 5, J. Watkins 0 2-2 2, Ooten 2 0-1 4, Clements 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-0 8, Howard 0 2-3 2, Branch 1 2-2 4, Schages 3 0-0 7, Rodgers 4 1-3 11, F. Watkins 2 0-0 5, Stinespring 2 0-4 4. Totals 28 8-17 74.
HARRISONBURG (100) — Butler 5 1-4 11, Mensah-Agyekum 4 1-2 11, Washington 1 0-0 2, Tacy 9 7-9 25, Lichti 7 0-0 15, Weakley 1 0-0 2, Walker 4 1-4 9, Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 2 2-2 6, Kuangu 3 1-4 7, Megginson 1 0-0 2, Harvey 0 2-2 2, Alvarado 4 0-1 9. Totals 41 15-28 100.
Stuarts Draft;16;15;27;18—74
Harrisonburg;21;27;25;27—100
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 12 (Riley 2, Harris 2, Jones 2, Rodgers 2, Nice, Cash, Schages, F. Watkins), Harrisonburg 3 (Mensah-Agyekum, Lichti).
EAST ROCKINGHAM (62) — Good 0 0-0 0, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Comer 0 0-0 0, Nickel 7 10-11 24, McNair 5 2-3 13, Keyes 1 1-2 4, Butler 0 0-0 0, Evick 5 0-0 15, Lam 1 4-8 6. Totals 19 17-24 62.
MADISON COUNTY (48) — West 2 3-4 7, Breeden 3 3-3 9, Hill 1 0-0 2, Jarrell 1 1-2 3, Fircham 1 3-4 5, Woodward 4 0-0 9, Houser 5 3-4 13. Totals 17 13-17 48.
East Rockingham;12;16;16;18—62
Madison County;14;7;16;11
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 7 (Evick 5, McNair, Keyes), Madison County (Woodward).
EASTERN MENNONITE (70) — Harmison 0 0-0 0, Church 4 2-2 14, Bellamy 3 1-1 8, Gillenwater 8 1-1 22, Jones 3 4-5 10, Mahlong 2 1-2 5, Haley 1 1-1 3, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Shank 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-12 70.
NEW COVENANT (29) — Newsome 1 0-0 2, Kittrell 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 3, Heaton 1 4-6 6, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 3, Spiva 3 0-0 9, Matney 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Oppenheimer 0 1-1 1, Calloway 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 6-9 29.
Eastern Mennonite;20;19;14;17—70
New Covenant;12;3;5;9—29
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 6 (GIllenwater 5, Bellamy), New Covenant 3 (Foster, Wilson, Walker).
GIRLS
BROADWAY (58) — Williams 0 0-1 0, Fox 0 0-1 0, Saverance 2 0-1 4, S. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Lokey 2 0-2 4, Taylor 1 1-1 3, C. Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Phares 3 2-2 8, Bacon 9 0-0 20, Swartz 7 1-3 15. Totals 26 4-11 58.
WAYNESBORO (30) — Simmons 1 0-0 2, Sprouse 5 0-3 10, Bruce 2 0-0 4, Obiyo 5 0-0 11, Ruiz 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 1-6 30.
Broadway;16;14;18;10—58
Waynesboro;11;11;4;4—30
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Bacon), Waynesboro (Obiyo).
MADISON COUNTY (41) — Tyler 4 2-4 10, Woodward 2 0-2 5, McDaniel 3 4-4 11, Cropp 1 0-0 3, Adams 0 0-2 0, Tanner 1 1-1 3, Swink 1 0-2 2, Arrington 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-17 41.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (26) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Franklin 0 0-0 0, Clayton 2 2-2 7, Foltz 0 1-2 1, Fox 2 0-0 4, Vaughan 3 0-0 6, Baugher 0 1-3 1, Siever 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 2-2 2, Herring 0 0-0 0, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 1 2-3 4. Totals 8 9-12 26.
Madison County;9;12;13;7—41
East Rockingham;5;2;7;10—26
3-Point Goals — Madison County 3 (Woodward, McDaniel, Cropp), East Rockingham (Clayton).
