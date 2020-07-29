The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is at full feline capacity in the shelter, so adoption fees will be reduced this weekend.
Starting today through Saturday, animals will be available at a 50% discount: kittens for $50, cats for $25.
According to a press release, summer brings an influx of furry friends to the shelter, and June brought 165 cats into the local SPCA.
"Summer is the busiest time of the year for intakes and we are starting to run low on space. We have lots of happy, healthy cats and kittens available for adoption. If you are unable to adopt at this time, please consider fostering to help us create room for more animals in need," Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in the press release.
Pets available for adoption can be seen online at rhspca.org/cats and appointments to visit the shelter can be made at the website or by calling 540-434-5270.
