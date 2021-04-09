The local sports community is mourning the death of Vincent J. “Buddy” Comer, of Shenandoah, who died Thursday at his home.
Comer, who was 79, was a fixture for decades in the area in many facets of athletics as a coach, administrator, baseball and softball umpire and basketball referee. He also officiated at the college level in the ODAC.
A former minor league baseball in the Washington Senators’ farm system, he was also the baseball coach at Bridgewater College and was the athletic director at Spotswood High when the school opened in 1980.
Comer was a former coach at Luray High and had taught for several years at Page County, including recently in driver's education. He won a state title in boys' basketball as a coach at Luray in 1971 and a track title at Page County in 2001.
"He was definitely a fixture at Page County," Page athletic director Keith Cubbage, who played football and track under Comer at the school in the 1980s, said Friday. "He was an icon. He made a difference in a lot of peoples' lives."
Comer played baseball at Bridgewater College before beginning his pro playing career.
“I just remember him being a very personable, very approachable, very-caring guy,” Bob Scott, who played one year of baseball in 1972 for Comer at Bridgewater College, told the News-Record on Friday. “He was just a gem of a guy. He was everything you wanted in a person and coach.”
“He umpired baseball and was a basketball referee for maybe 30-plus years,” added Scott, a former assistant baseball coach under Ray Heatwole at Turner Ashby. “Coaching just ran in his blood. He could coach anything he wanted to and he was able to motivate because he was that kind of guy.”
Heatwole, the former baseball coach at TA and James Madison, was the coach at Bridgewater College after Comer.
“He referred basketball and also umpired baseball for years,” Heatwole said Friday. “Buddy has umpired with everybody. He was a good friend and a good person. He umpired for the right reason. I think a lot of Buddy and his whole family. His sister, Joyce, was the [athletic] secretary when I was at JMU.”
Harrisonburg grad Jim Kramer, who coached boys basketball at Spotswood for more than 20 years, had several games with Buddy Comer as an official, along with brother Wayne Comer and Archie Dodson.
“He was a great official,” Kramer said. “He was well-liked and always had a smile on his face. I think he really enjoyed what he did. I can’t tell you how many times I had him as an official.”
Buddy Comer and Dodson were very close friends and were the best men for each other's wedding. Chris Dodson, the girls' basketball coach at state power Spotswood, is the son of the late Archie Dodson.
"Tough to put into words all the feelings when the second most influential person in your life passes," Chris Dodson wrote on Facebook.
"He told us many stories and they were about others that he coached," Dodson said Friday of Comer. "He focused more on others."
David Rees, a 1976 TA graduate, worked several high school baseball games with Comer as umpires. “He had so many stories to tell. He was so well-respected,” said Rees, adding that Comer was an umpire in Valley League Baseball as well.
Rees it was just a pleasure to talk sports with Comer in the car on the way to and from games.
Buddy Comer, according to baseballreferrence.com, played minor league baseball in 1962-63 in the Washington Senators’ farm system after graduating from Shenandoh High in 1960.
The outfielder hit .247 in 45 games in the Appalachian League with Middleboro, Kentucky, with four homers and 24 RBIs, in 1962. The next year he played in three games with the Wisconsin Rapids in the Single-A Midwest League.
Comer is in the athletic Hall of Fame at Bridgewater (class of 2003) and in the Virginia High School League, in 2001.
Comer’s brother, Wayne, played Major League Baseball from 1967-72 as an outfielder for Detroit, Seattle, Milwaukee and Washington. He had a pinch-hit in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the 1968 World Series as the Tigers won the Fall Classic over the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer, 77, was later the baseball coach at Spotswood and is currently the baseball coach at Page County, which opened in 1961. Buddy Comer’s son, Mark, has also been a high school coach and also won a state title as a basketball coach - at Washington & Lee in Montross in 1998.
Page County graduate (class of 1984) Mark Comer said Friday his father attended college in Kentucky at Berea before transferring to Bridgewater. Buddy Comer also coached at Albemarle High during the 1969-70 school year.
Buddy Comer was an uncle to Paul Comer, the girls' basketball coach at East Rockingham. Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.