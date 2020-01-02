With a perfect combination of both depth and experience, the Spotswood girls basketball team put together one of its most impressive seasons in recent years.
And while the Trailblazers were able to capture their fifth state championship in program history, two other city/county teams came up just shy of winning their first-ever titles.
Let’s take a look back at 10 stories that shaped 2019, in no particular order:
Blazers Win While East Rock, Eastern Mennonite Fall Short
Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk flashed her ring finger proudly to the SHS student section, with a beaming smile across her face that she couldn’t hide.
For the first time since 2016 and for the fifth time in program history, the Trailblazers won the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship with a 66-56 victory over Hopewell at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond.
“It was about everybody accepting our roles,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “We were all on the same page, all waited our turn. You realize that the culture of your program is working and we have created a culture that we expect to be here.”
Ouderkirk, a James Madison signee, was named the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball player of the year after averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and was joined on the All-Class 3 first team by senior Nakaila Gray, who averaged 14.2 points.
Dodson was named the state’s Coach of the Year after leading SHS to a 28-1 record.
East Rockingham, meanwhile, came up just short in its first-ever appearance in the boys state championship game, losing 74-50 to Radford in the VHSL Class 2 title game.
Eastern Mennonite fell 63-59 to a tough Life Christian Academy team in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball championship
“All you have is memories,” Dodson said. “In a blink of the eye, it’s going to be over and what are they going to be? This is going to be a pretty good memory.”
JMU Football Riding 14-Game Win Streak, Playing For National Title
Riley Stapleton did what Riley Stapleton does for James Madison in its biggest game.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior receiver came up with one catch after another as he helped the second-seeded Dukes take down third-seeded Weber State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs in front of a crowd of about 11,000 fans at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium last month.
The win sent the Dukes to the FCA national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the third time in four years and was their 14th straight victory.
JMU captured the 2016 national title against Youngstown State, and lost to North Dakota State in the 2017 championship bout. The Dukes again will meet the Bison on Jan. 11 for this season’s crown. JMU will enter the game with a 14-1 overall record.
“It kind of brings this thing full circle for us,” Dukes’ quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “I know for me in particular, one of the main reasons why I decided to come here two years ago was for that opportunity. The tradition that’s been here and is still here is unbelievable. Just being able to be part of this whole thing is awesome.”
East Rocks Girls 4x100 Team Wins Third Straight Gold
East Rockingham is now home to a three-time state champion 4x100 team.
The Eagles 4x100 girls relay team captured its third straight VHSL Class 2 state championship with another dominating performance in their final meet together.
The team of Koschinya Jefferson, Glendealiz Rodriguez, Ashley Crider and Makayla Jones won despite entering the meet ranked third after back-to-back state titles.
“It’s family, you have to be a family,” Jefferson said. “You got to love each other. You may have a few ups and downs, but I love them to death.”
BC Football Wins First ODAC Championship Since 2005
As Bridgewater players, coaches and fans migrated from the field and to the Victory Bell at Memorial Hall, the feeling of the program’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship win since 2005 quickly sank in as the celebration began to take place.
The Eagles defeated Randolph-Macon 28-21 to earn their first berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs since 2005 and put the program back into national prominence.
“It’s been a long journey and there have been a lot of things we had to overcome,” said Bridgewater coach Michael Clark, who made his seventh playoff appearance in 25 years at the school. “I’m excited for the kids. Having had a run a couple generations ago, I know the value of it. To be able to say we’ll be able to pass this on to another generation, I’m very proud of that.”
Spotswood’s Weakley Captures Second State Title
Spotswood senior Evan Weakley capped his career off in fitting fashion.
Weakley won the 50-yard freestyle race at the VHSL Class 3 swimming championships.
It was his second state title after winning the 100-yard butterfly during his junior season.
“This past season was definitely special to me,” Weakley said. “Swimming for my high school is where I really got started with my swimming career and realized that I wanted to take it to the next level and compete, so my last season was very special.”
Jeff Bourne Celebrates 20 Years As JMU Athletic Director
Despite having chances to leave, Jeff Bourne stayed loyal to the Dukes.
The James Madison athletic director celebrated 20 years at the school in June.
“I love the people I work with every day,” Bourne said. “I come into the office and then the people that are here, the student-athletes, the coaches, my colleagues across campus, and there’s a lot to be said for when you pick up the phone, you call someone and you know them. They’re friends and colleagues at the same time, and you can make some pretty special things happen when you have those types of relationships.”
TA’s Knight and Hoover Both Win Wrestling State Championships
For the first time in program history, Turner Ashby had two state champions.
The Knights had senior Trey Hoover capture a VHSL Class 3 state wrestling title in the 145 bout while junior heavyweight Jessie Knight also took home state gold.
“This is all I ever wanted,” Hoover said. “This right here. State final, get a pin. Couldn’t be any better than that.”
Eastern Mennonite, Bridgewater Baseball Name New Coaches
After seven years at Eastern Mennonite, Ben Spotts left the program to take over at his alma mater, Bridgewater, after previously serving as an assistant under Curt Kendall. A long-time BC coach, Kendall remains as the school’s athletic director.
“It is a chance to come home,” Spotts, a 1997 BC graduate, said. “It’s been a lifelong goal to come back. This is where I belong.”
With Spott’s departure, Adam Posey was promoted to head baseball coach for the Royals after serving as Spotts’ lead assistant for the previous five seasons.
“Ben prepared me for it because he knew it’s what I wanted to do over the past the few years,” Posey said. “He gave me lots of responsibility, so with the transition, it’s not too overwhelming.”
City/County Athletes Bring Home Multiple Track and Field State Titles
It was another strong year for city/county track and field athletes.
During the outdoor season, Broadway’s Jessica Cantrell (1600), Blake Phillips (300 hurdles), Easton Repko (pole vault) and the 4x400 boys relay team of Phillips, Michael Sheets, Evan Armentrout and Lewis Slater all took home gold at the state meet.
Cantrell and Repko also won their respective events at the indoor championships along with Spotswood’s Mary Milby (500) and the Turner Ashby 4x400 boys relay team of Grant Swinehart, Sam Quesenberry, Jeremy Christian and Will Eckard.
“At the end of the day, I’m OK with going through some extra misery because the extra work I put in that everyone else doesn’t definitely makes it worth it,” Cantrell said. “A lot of people can’t leave high school saying they won a state title and now I can.”
JMU Women’s Hoops Tops Virginia Tech In Return of Kenny Brooks
In his first trip back to James Madison’s Convocation Center since accepting the women’s basketball coaching job at Virginia Tech, former Dukes coach and fan favorite Kenny Brooks had trouble hiding his emotions before and after a 70-66 loss to JMU.
Brooks was the Dukes head coach for 14 seasons and led them to six NCAA tournament appearances before leaving for Blacksburg three years ago.
“I knew it was a game that would always happen, but preferably I hoped it wouldn’t be with so many familiar faces,” Brooks said. “It’s mixed emotions.”
Also considered: JMU women’s basketball was upset in the CAA tournament, and missed an NCAA tournament bid. … East Rockingham’s George Austin won VHSL Class 2 boys cross country championship. … Spotswood boys basketball reached the state tournament for 10th time in 11 years, but was stunned by Cave Spring at the buzzer in quarterfinal round. … Harrisonburg football coach Chris Thurman was out as head coach during the week of the Blue Streaks’ Region 5D first-round playoff game. … Spootswood cheer won the Valley title and got back to VHSL Class 3 state competition. … Spotswood and East Rockingham football both reached respective regional championship games. … JMU softball reached its program’s second NCAA Super Regional. … Turner Ashby softball advanced to the VHSL Class 3 title game behind duo of Makayla Cyzick and Carley Davis. … Eastern Mennonite’s Meade Slonaker won the VISAA Division III golf title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.