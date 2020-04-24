The East Rockingham duo of Tyler Nickel and Tyce McNair were both named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state boys basketball first team on Friday, the league announced.
Nickel, the Region 2B Player of the Year that currently holds five Division I scholarship offers, averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this past season while McNair elevated his game with averages of 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.
Earning second-team honors on the Class 2 team was Stuarts Draft's Mark Rodgers, who averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game while leading the Cougars to their first-ever state tournament appearance.
The only local representatives on the Class 3 boys all-state team were Spotswood's Rob Smith and Carmelo Pacheco, who were both second-team selections. Smith averaged 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and was named the Valley District Player of the Year. Pacheco, meanwhile, averaged 15.0 points and 2.6 assists per contest.
Luray's Emilee Weakley and Brynlee Burrill were both named to the VHSCA Class 2 girls basketball all-state first team after guiding the Bulldogs to the state championship game for the first time in program history.
Weakley was the Region 2B Player of the Year with averaged of 26.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game while Burrill averaged 11.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.3 assists and three steals per contest as one of the top point guards in the state.
Earning second-team honors on the Class 2 girls team was Stuarts Draft's McKinley Fitzgerald, who averaged 16.3 points per game, and Buffalo Gap's Amaya Lucas, who averaged 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57 percent from the field.
