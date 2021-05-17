As the dozens of trucks lined up early Saturday morning at the Bridgewater lawn party grounds, 10-year-old Collin Roberts hopped up into the seat of his great-grandfather’s white 1979 Mack Model F truck.
Next two him, his 5-year-old brother, Jase Roberts, climbed into his great-grandfather’s red 1959 Mack Model B truck.
Despite their young age, the boys, who both want to be truck drivers in the future, appeared at ease behind the wheel. If they pursue the career, they’d be the fourth generation in their family to maneuver the American highways.
“My grandfather always says, ‘They put a million miles on those trucks and they haven’t moved an inch,’” said their father, C.W. Roberts, 34, of Grottoes. “They have the passion like I do. It’s just in your blood.”
The Roberts family was among about a hundred people to attend the Shenandoah Valley chapter of the American Truck History Society’s 31st annual Antique Truck and Tractor Show.
The boys’ great-grandfather, George “Clutch” Coffman, 68, of Dayton, got the family tradition started as a young boy, when he lived next to his uncle’s business, which hauled petroleum and milk.
He said he’s been trucking for awhile.
“I’ve done it legally for 51 years and a whole lot more miles illegally,” he joked. “I started backing them up when I was 13 or 14, but I didn’t go on the road.”
He’s worked for various companies throughout his career and is employed by Specific Commodity Carriers based in Westminster, Md.
He said he’s technically “retired.”
“I didn’t really retire. I just got old enough to get my old people money,” he joked, adding that he has no plans on retiring. “I’m going to stop when I can’t pass my physical anymore.”
Coffman got his son, Curtis Roberts, into the business, and in return, got C.W. Roberts into the business.
At 20 years old, C.W. Roberts recalled going to take his commercial driver’s license test.
He rolled up to take the test in the 1959 Model B truck.
He said he remembers the lady who gave him his test that day looking puzzled because the truck didn’t have seat belts.
But Roberts assured her that he had it covered.
“It told her we have some ratchet straps and we’ll strap you in,” he said.
Roberts passed the exam and was hired as a truck driver by Houff Transfer in Weyers Cave, where he continues to work.
While the Roberts family and the other trucking enthusiasts in Valley enjoy the annual show, they won’t have to wait long for another reunion.
Next month, from June 3 to 5, the American Truck Historical Society plans to host its 50th annual National Convention and Truck Show at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
It’s the first time the conference has been held in the Valley.
The local chapter’s president, Scott Shifflett, 57, of Harrisonburg, has been working to bring the convention to the Valley for five years.
Last year’s convention was scheduled to be held in Springfield, Ill., but was scrapped because of COVID-19. This year’s event is scheduled to go on as planned.
The convention, he said, will likely attract between 800 to 1,000 trucks and about 6,000 people during the three-day event. The event will also include a 250-person banquet at Hotel Madison on June 4.
The most recent closest convention was in 2015 in York, Pa.
Shifflett said it’s important that the Valley host a convention.
“We felt the Shenandoah Valley is very rich in the trucking industry because of the dairy and the poultry, and [Interstate] 81 is a major throughway,” Shifflett, a longtime truck mechanic, said.
