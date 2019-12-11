As victims and their loved ones begin to deal with the trauma of a crime, they’re often immediately thrown into the criminal justice system as the case against the perpetrator begins the slow journey to resolution.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the victims have someone to hold their hands, both figuratively and literally. The Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Program is there to help.
On Nov. 23, during a conference in Virginia Beach, the Virginia Victims Fund named Harrisonburg and Rockingham County's the program of the year.
“I’m very proud of the work my girls do,” said Nicole Terrell, director of the program. “They do a lot to fight for our victims.”
In addition to Terrell, the office is staffed by Magina Melenciano, assistant director, Krystle Dove, domestic violence coordinator, and Cindy McNett, victim advocate.
The staff assists hundreds of victims per year, ranging from residents who were victims of property crimes to family members who have lost loved ones to violent acts.
They answer victims' questions, refer them to counseling if needed and may direct them to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, a Virginia program that collects court fees and fines from defendants and distributes them to eligible victims.
But most importantly, they’re there to listen to victims' heartbreak and hold their hands during court hearings.
One of the toughest cases recently involved Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol, who admitted to killing a woman and her granddaughter in August 2018, decapitating them and burying their heads along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.
He later pleaded guilty to killing Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, and Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12. He received two life sentences.
Melenciano helped the Rubio family through the case, making sure there were Spanish and sign language interpreters in court for them.
While the case was well publicized, Melenciano said, it didn’t make it more important than any other one.
“Every case is important,” she said. "It doesn’t matter how big or small.”
McNett said victims react differently, and they respond accordingly.
“It’s not exactly the crime — it’s how it affects the victim,” she said.
The staff said victims come from all walks of life.
Some are undocumented immigrants.
Dove said the office doesn’t report victims or witnesses to federal immigration authorities.
She said they provide the same care and resources that any other victim would receive.
“[Their immigration status] doesn’t stop us,” she said.
McNett said none of the services they offer would be possible without the support of the community.
“To say it takes a village,” she said, "is an understatement."
