The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Harrisonburg was listed one of the “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” by Forbes on Jan. 12.
The list recognized financial advisors and their teams who demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in their business, according to an Ameriprise Financial press release.
The Myrias Group was chosen based on its assets under management, industry experience, compliance record, best practices in its practice, and approach to working with clients, according to the press release.
The Myrias Group has offices in Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Richmond, Winchester, and Martinsburg, West Virginia. There are 25 certified financial planners on board, Andy Huggins, of Myrias Group, said. The firm has nearly a billion dollars in assets.
According to Huggins, 55 firms across Virginia were selected for the recognition, but Myrias Group was the only recipient from Harrisonburg.
This was the first year Forbes recognized groups instead of individuals, Huggins said, and Myrias Group was honored to be recognized by the flagship financial publication.
"We thrive on the relationship with our clients,” Huggins said. “Our goal is to help change lives for the better, and we do that through the planning process.” Huggins added that the company’s motto is “plan for life.”
The Myrias Group is led by Huggins, John Everson and Stewart Barnes. The team also includes financial advisors Christopher Goehner, Nicole Tayman and Joshua Kyger, and support staff Elizabeth Taylor.
The Myrias Group has been serving the Harrisonburg community since 1983, according to the press release.
“We feel blessed and honored,” Huggins said.
