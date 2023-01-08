The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is asking the public to comment on its four-year draft plan, which was designed to help improve employee retention, fair wages, and other key issues in the Valley's workforce.
SVWDB released its draft Local Workforce Development Area IV Plan 2020-2024 on Thursday for public review and comment, which will be accepted through Jan. 18.
The four-year comprehensive action plan runs until June 30, 2024, and is designed to strengthen Virginia’s workforce by aligning state and local goals, Sharon Johnson, SVWDB chief executive officer, said in a Thursday press release.
The draft plan was updated with current figures and data, as well as grammatical corrections, Monica Long, SVWDB deputy executive director, said. There was one public comment submitted as of Friday, Long said.
The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is one of 15 regional workforce boards. It covers ten counties, including Rockingham, and six cities, including Harrisonburg. The draft plan outlines the workforce development vision for the Shenandoah Valley.
The plan highlights key workforce issues in the area and how to potentially fix them — such as providing workforce services to underemployed and underrepresented people to expand the talent pipeline.
The ALICE Report, produced by United Way, shows who those underemployed and underrepresented folks are in the labor market, and their needs, according to the draft plan. One of SVWDB’s goals is to connect those individuals to training and services that could help their specific situation.
SVWDB also wants to figure out a way to promote family-sustaining wages. Since wages impact job retention, defining what a “family-sustaining wage” is for each region and subregion is vital. Giving that information to businesses would help them make the correct pay changes and retain employees, the draft said.
Also in the draft plan, SVWDB wants to help employees develop the skills that employers want to see. This is in response to the “skills gap” employers have pointed out in new employees. Employer focus groups conducted in 2020 showed that certain skills, such as executive functioning skills, are lacking in their employees.
SVWDB aims to give workers the proper training and skills they need to be successful in Virginia’s workforce.
The draft plan aligns with the Virginia Combined State Plan, a similar state workforce plan.
The pandemic changed the employment landscape, as employers said they are struggling to find applicants, according to the draft plan. A significant barrier for employees is childcare, due to fluctuating public school schedules.
“Employers are working to adapt by changing recruiting practices, increasing wages and benefits to remain competitive, and seeking ways to diversify their workforce by tapping into populations challenged to enter certain workforce sectors due to language, disability, and cultural barriers,” the press release states.
The largest employment sector in this region was manufacturing, which employed 33,194 workers. Manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, and transportation and warehousing, had a higher number of workers in the Valley than the national average.
Over the next two years, employment is projected to expand by 4,162 jobs and the fastest growing sector is expected to be Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, with a 3% growth, according to the draft plan.
“The SVWDB strategic plan is a broad road map, and there is still much to be determined relative to implementation. However, this plan is the framework to continue regional workforce system growth,” the draft plan states.
