STRASBURG — The remarkable run for the East Rockingham wrestling team continued on Saturday with all three wrestlers having quite the day for themselves.
“It’s been pretty great,” Eagles first-year coach David Kisling said about his squad. “We only got a small team but 3-for-3 at districts and 3-or-3 at regions is not bad.”
Dalton Shifflett (145), Brady Fincham (170) and Derek Liddle (195) all won gold in their respective weight classes at the Region 2B wrestling championships at Strasburg on Saturday. Shifflett, Fincham, and Liddle also won gold at the district championships.
“Dalton, he’s always going out there and giving it his hardest,” Kisling said. “He always keeps himself cool. He’s always got an even-keeled temper. Even when I’m a little nervous, I know he’s got it under control. Brady is probably the best wrestler we’ve ever had technically-wise. I don’t think anyone who’s wrestled at East Rock knows more than he does. Derek is the big man on campus. Everyone’s waiting to see Derek wrestle.”
The trio from East Rockingham weren’t the only city/county wrestlers to find success.
At the Region 5D championships at North Stafford High School, Harrisonburg junior Anttwone Washington won the 220-pound title for the first time in his career.
Joining Washington at this week’s Virginia High School League Class 5 state championships from the Blue Streaks will be Thomas Komlev (106), Nathan White (120), Blake Metcalfe (182) and Sam Mosley (285), who all finished fourth.
All three wrestlers from East Rock and the five from Harrisonburg will join athletes from Broadway, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby, who will all compete in the Class 3 championships at the state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
“We’re pretty excited,” Kisling said. “We’re looking forward to it. We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and states. But I’m feeling pretty good right now.”
In local sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
New Covenant 37, Eastern Mennonite 33: Avery Nussbaum had 13 points, but sixth-seeded Eastern Mennonite suffered a season-ending 37-33 loss to New Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinal action on the road.
Halie Mast added 13 points for the Flames (13-10) in the loss.
Strasburg 42, Page County 40: Taylor Hankins had 17 points, but No. 3 Page County suffered a 42-40 loss to No. 2 Strasburg in the Bull Run District quarterfinals at SHS.
Abbey Nauman added seven points for the Panthers (14-10) while Leah Hilliard had six points and six rebounds.
Luray 45, Madison County 30: Emilee Weakley had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three assists as top-seeded Luray earned a 45-30 win over fourth-seeded Madison County in the Bull Run District semifinals at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added nine points and six assists for the Bulldogs (23-1) while Jaidyn McClung had eight points. Luray will host No. 2 Strasburg in the district championship game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Page County 84, Rappahannock County 47: Chase Combs scored 17 points to lead 11 Page County players in the scoring column as the second-seeded Panthers cruised to an 84-47 rout of sixth-seeded Rappahannock County in the Bull Run District semifinals in Shenandoah.
Ricky Campbell and Freddy Stidham added 14 points apiece for the Panthers (16-8), who will travel to top-seeded East Rockingham for the district championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial 75, Fort Defiance 63: Zakar Woodson had 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals as Wilson Memorial earned a 75-63 win over Fort Defiance in the Shenandoah District’s play-in game at Stuarts Draft.
Jaxon Hartman added 15 points for the Green Hornets (9-14) while Matt Poole had 13. With the win, Wilson earned a berth in the Region 3C tournament, where it will travel to top-seeded Charlottesville on Friday.
College Baseball
James Madison 12, Richmond 4: Two two-run homers from senior second baseman Fox Semones sparked James Madison to a 12-4 non-conference win at Richmond on Tuesday at Pitt Field.
Semones belted his first shot in the opening frame as part of a four-run first inning for the Dukes (1-3), who picked up their first win of the season. His second home run came in the sixth inning to extend JMU’s edge to 11-2 over the Spiders (0-4). In all of last season, Semones hit a total of two homers.
Complementing Semones was freshman outfielder Chase DeLauter with a 3-for-5, three-RBI performance. Starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, earned the win for two scoreless frames highlighted by three strikeouts.
Alexander, Jubas Earn Weekly Awards
RICHMOND — For hitting .700 during James Madison softball’s opening weekend, Dukes junior Sara Jubas was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the week by the conference on Tuesday.
Jubas had two doubles, two homers and drove in five runs. Additionally, JMU senior Odicci Alexander was named CAA Pitcher of the Week by the conference for picking up two wins and striking out 22 hitters over 15 innings in the circle.
Matey, Peterson Pick Up Weekly Honors
RICHMOND — James Madison sophomore Rachel Matey was named Colonial Athletic Association Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Isabella Peterson was tabbed as CAA Rookie of the Week by the conference on Tuesday.
In the Dukes’ wins over Virginia Tech and Connecticut, Matey tallied seven draw controls, five ground balls and forced three turnovers. Peterson scored five goals.
Bridgewater Honors
Bridgewater College track standouts Davonta Womack and Felicia Clements have both been named ODAC Field Athletes of the Week after their performances at the VMI Indoor Classic. Both took third in the high jump.
— DN-R Sports Desk
