Brian Mancini grew up in the sports-crazy Pittsburgh area and played Division I baseball at Ball State in Indiana. He has been around sports all of his life and two of his daughters have been involved in youth swimming in Harrisonburg.
As much as he wants local sports to return, the Assistant Director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation also knows there are several hurdles - not to mention federal, state, and local guidelines - that need to be cleared first in the wake of COVID-19 for that to happen.
"It is a tough situation; we are closed until further notice," he told the News-Record on Friday. "We are in a holding pattern. The athletic fields are closed. You can't assemble more than 10 people" in one spot as per state guidelines.
Last summer, he said about 120 local youth were involved with the Virginia Gators, a local swimming club. There are some swimmers who compete year-round while others take part in traditional spring/summer programs that are popular in many cities and towns around the country once school is out.
Mancini is on the board of the local swimming group as a parent and they have been meeting virtually about every two weeks. He is monitoring national directives from such agencies as USA Swimming to see if youth sports will be held this summer in Harrisonburg.
They also have to take cues from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northram and the city of Harrisonburg. Nearly every sports league, from the NBA to Major League Baseball, shut down the middle of March. Northram last month sent down a stay-at-home order through June 10.
"The first domino to fall would most likely have to be a pro league or a college league to go back," Mancini said. "I can't see some youth organization bucking the trend" before a college or pro league begins.
He said the city has discussed ideas for pushing some leagues until the fall or later if need be. The Westover Waves swimming team normally begins in May, Mancini said.
Dean Warlitner, the President of the Harrisonburg Little League Association for about 10 years, said there were about 300 players that signed up for the league this season. That is around the same number as 2019 when the Harrisonburg league had about 28 teams.
Will there be a season this year?
"We are trying to be optimistic about it even though it is not looking good," said Warlitner, a graduate of Harrisonburg High. "We told the league we would get back in touch with the around the middle of May and give them an update and see how the situation looks. We have not scraped the season yet."
He is also monitoring state and local guidelines as well as input from national Little League headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The national Little League has nothing planned until at least May 11.
Warlitner said there are also directives to follow from the state, city of Harrisonburg, and parents. "We need all three of those to click," he said.
The local Little League would need to use city fields to conduct their schedule.
He said the local league has talked about playing in the fall if they are not able to play a normal summer schedule.
MLB has toyed with the idea of starting up with all of its games held in Arizona. Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Friday he is hopeful the majors will play at some point. "I do believe we will have baseball," Rizzo said. "I'm upbeat about that."
While the majors be a long way from Harrisonburg, the chasm is not as deep as one would guess. When pro sports begin, local officials feel youth leagues could follow suit.
"It is a tough situation," Warlitner said.
Local officials with soccer youth leagues in the city could not be reached for comment Friday night.
