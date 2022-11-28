For 7-year-old Celia Manning, shopping in downtown Harrisonburg is an adventure.
“I wanna look at every store,” she said, flashing an iridescent makeup bag she bought at withSimplicity on East Market Street.
“They were very kind to our little shopper,” Ingrid Manning said, smiling down at her daughter.
Manning said it was a deliberate choice for the family to do their holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday, as she wanted to keep her money in the local economy.
Celia pulled out a rock she purchased at Horizon Gifts on West Market Street.
“They had a megalodon too,” she said with wide eyes.
“Megalodon tooth,” her mom corrected with a laugh.
Locals and tourists headed out across the area this weekend to shop for the holidays — not only during the infamous Black Friday, but also for Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday was a campaign launched by American Express in 2010 to help highlight and support small businesses.
While the streets were filled with people with bags from local businesses, the economy did seem to play a part in some folks’ plans. Inflation changed how some people shopped this year.
“I feel like last year I was like, ‘Oh, this would be perfect for this person,’ I was just grabbing things,” Frank Koechlein, 30, said. “And I’m a little more conscious of it.”
Koechlein was shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts with a group of friends Saturday. He opted to shop local so he could find unique products that big-box stores didn’t have.
Connor Mitchell, 16, had similar thoughts while shopping in Ten Thousand Villages on South Main Street.
Mitchell said he’s heard people say small businesses are too expensive, but he believes a few extra dollars is worth it when you’re supporting a local shop.
Mitchell said he feels better supporting fair trade and local business rather than purchasing on Amazon or buying from other large corporations.
Ella Leichty, 22, and Jenna Steinle, 22, were also shopping with purpose Saturday, as money has been tight for the recent college graduates.
“I know it’s Small Business Saturday, but I generally try to shop here,” Leichty said, standing next to a wall of jewelry at The Lady Jane on South Main Street. “It’s always better to support [local].”
Leichty, who grew up and lives in Harrisonburg, was giving her friend a taste of the city’s downtown scene, as Steinle was visiting from an out-of-state college.
The pair were not alone — several locals brought their out-of-town friends and family along to shop Saturday.
At the Dayton Market, Maryellen Conrad and Kathy Vacca were perusing the market’s 18 shops.
Conrad recently bought a house with her husband in Rockingham County and her friend, Vacca, was visiting from New York. The two have stayed at Massanutten Resort over the years, and visiting The Dayton Market is routine.
“The meats are phenomenal, the cheese shop — forget about it,” Vacca said.
And the shoppers weren’t the only ones to bring along friends for the holiday weekend.
Pam Shank, owner of Landscapes in Miniature, had her friend Suzanne Davenport along to help Saturday. Davenport was unboxing a shipment of miniature figurines for the shop’s collection of fairy garden and terrarium products.
Davenport visited Saturday from Virginia Beach.
“I’m a very dear friend of Pam’s,” she said. “Every time I have the opportunity to come up, I say, ‘Can I help you? Can I work?’”
Shank said a lot of people return year after year to buy different items for the holidays. On Saturday, people were shopping for family, teachers and their house-sitters back home.
Shank and other store employees in The Dayton Market said sales were steady and similar to Black Friday weekends they’ve worked in the past.
Employees in downtown Harrisonburg had similar thoughts.
Carter Larson, an employee at withSimplicity, said it was busy all morning. All of the store’s products were 15% off Saturday.
Larson remembered the Mannings from earlier that morning.
“She was adorable,” Larson said with a laugh. “She like had her own bank account and bought her own stuff.”
