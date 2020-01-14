BROADWAY — Aliza Lokey hit a shot at the buzzer to lift Broadway to a thrilling 48-46 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Lokey finished with nine points for the Gobblers (3-9, 2-0 Valley) while Emma Bacon led the way with 15 and A.C. Swartz finished with 11.
Mariah Cain led the Blue Streaks (4-7, 1-1 Valley) with a game-high 20 points while Maya Waid finished with nine and Calayiah Stuart and Nisha Farmer chipped in with four apiece.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Page County 41, East Rockingham 28: Leah Hilliard had nine points and 12 rebounds as Page County got back on track with a 41-28 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham in Elkton.
Caris Lucas added seven points and six rebounds for the Panthers (8-5, 3-3 Bull Run) while Morgan Lucas, Marissa Monger and Abbey Nauman had eight points apiece.
Leading the way for the Eagles (2-11, 0-6 Bull Run) was Melody Vaughan with seven points while Lexi Baugher had six and Makenna Siever finished with five.
Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 41: In Lexington, Leah Kiracofe had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds as Turner Ashby cruised to a convincing 59-41 win over Rockbridge County in Valley District action.
Addie Riner also had a big night for the Knights (12-1, 1-1 Valley) with 18 points while Becca Shiflet had an all-around stat line of eight points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Alyssa Swartley also chipped in for TA with four points and six boards.
For the Wildcats (4-5, 0-2 Valley), Graceon Armstrong had 12 points and Emily Galford finished with 10.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 42: In Penn Laird, Rob Smith scored 19 points as Spotswood remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a 62-42 rout of Waynesboro.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (8-3, 2-0 Valley) was Carmelo Pacheco with 11 points while Traevan Williams and Ryan High finished with 10 apiece.
For the Little Giants (6-3, 0-2 Valley), Luke Young finished with 10 points, Damien Fisher had eight and Kevin Hicks added seven.
Eastern Mennonite 75, Miller School 72: Aviwe Mahlong scored 24 points as Eastern Mennonite went to Charlottesville and picked up a big 75-72 non-conference win over Miller School.
Chance Church added 23 points, including seven 3s, for the Flames (11-1) while Adam Hatter had 19 points and Nick Jones had seven. EMHS hit 14 treys as a team.
Rockbridge County 64, Turner Ashby 55: Jailik Lynch scored 26 points as Rockbridge County defeated Turner Ashby 64-55 in Valley District action in Bridgewater.
Orion Angelopulos led the Knights (3-9, 0-2 Valley) with 14 points while Collin Brunk had 11 and Ethan Geber chipped in with 10. The Wildcats are now 7-5 overall and 1-1 in district play.
— DN-R Sports
