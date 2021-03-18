Scrolling through Jolene Powell’s Instagram account, you can see her floral design career blossoming year after year.
Throughout her roughly two decades working as a firefighter for Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, as a side gig Powell created a variety of floral arrangements for friends and community members celebrating weddings and mourning loved ones at funerals.
With her retirement from the county last month, the lieutenant purchased Elkton Florist and reopened it as Floral Expressions By Jolene on March 1. However, she still plans to volunteer for the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Company.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” the 49-year-old said. “I can do flowers and run calls.”
Powell first got into the fire service when she was 16, volunteering with the Timberville Volunteer Fire Company.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1990, she moved into a fire station in Northern Virginia and enrolled in the area’s community college to study fire science. While enrolled, she took Fairfax County’s test to become a firefighter and passed. She was later hired by the county full time.
But after two years, she had the itch to return home.
Powell moved back to the Shenandoah Valley and was hired by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue in 1992.
“I realized I was a country mouse,” she said. “I didn’t belong in the big city.”
After four years, she was promoted to training officer.
While stationed in Grottoes, she met her husband, Steven Powell, who is currently the county’s division chief over emergency medical services. They married in 1997 and, in 2000, she opted to become a stay-at-home mom for about a decade.
The mother of four later returned to the fire service. After two years of becoming re-certified, Powell was rehired by the county in 2010 as a firefighter. In 2012, she became an instructor at Massanutten Technical Center, preparing high school students for careers in fire and emergency medical services.
One of her proudest accomplishments was leading her students in the Skills USA challenge, in which students battled other students in fire and rescue competitions. They first compete at the state level, with the possibility to advance to the national competition.
“We cleaned house three years in a row at the state level,” she said.
Powell had one student take first place nationwide for first aid and CPR and another student finish third in a firefighting competition. But her biggest accomplishment, she said, was having 36 of 36 graduates go on to work full-time as either firefighters, medics, nurses or in some other public safety role in the region.
“They come out job ready,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding feeling.”
One of those graduates was her own son, Decklyn Powell, 21.
At first, she said, she was skeptical when he told her he wanted to go through the program.
She said she wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t going to get preferential treatment, including turning in assignments on time.
“You have to hand it to me at school, not at home,” she recalled telling her then teenage son.
In the end, it became a bonding experience.
“It turned out to be a wonderful relationship,” she said.
Her son is now a full-time firefighter and medic in Washington, D.C. and works part-time for Rockingham County.
When she left MTC in 2017, she returned to the field. On the first day, she was scheduled to work with one of her former students, firefighter Josh Taylor.
Taylor, who is now based out of the county’s portion of the Rock Street station in Harrisonburg, said it was a unique opportunity to be able to work with the person that helped hone his craft.
“It was great being able to work with her,” he said. “We had a blast.”
Taylor said Powell deserves to enjoy retirement.
“I’m happy for her,” he said. “She touched a lot of people. She helped the county grow.”
Throughout her career, Powell was among just a handful of paid women firefighters in the Valley.
Whether it was in her classroom or in the fire station, she was constantly reminding female students and volunteers that a career in the industry was possible.
Powell also volunteered at Camp LIT — Leadership, Integrity and Trailblazer — a combined city and county program to introduce teenage girls to the firefighting profession.
She said her message was always the same: “You can do it. You don’t let others bring you down. If you have a goal, go for it.”
