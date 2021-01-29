Col. Don Harper, who served as Harrisonburg’s police chief for two decades, died late Friday, according to Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
He was 78.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst worked many years alongside Harper as she prosecuted some of the city’s toughest cases.
“Col. Harper led by example,” Garst said. “He was a gentleman that always put his community first. We were blessed to have him as chief. His integrity and kindness made Harrisonburg a better place.”
Harper hired Monahan, and he continued to have a friendly relationship with him after Harper’s retirement.
“He left an impact on everyone he ever had contact … as a mentor ... as someone who truly cared about faith, community and his family,” Monahan said.
Harper retired in 2012, only because he hit 70, Virginia’s mandatory retirement age for public safety employees.
Harper began his police career in 1964 with the Fairfax County Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become a major before retiring from that department after 20 years on the job.
In 1984, he became Vienna’s police chief, a position he held until Harrisonburg tapped him as its 17th chief in 1992.
While at the helm of the Friendly City’s police force, Harper was best known for revamping the department, keeping HPD up-to-date with the latest technologies during an ever-changing time in the computer industry. Included in the transformation was a computer forensics lab, where investigators could comb through devices looking for evidence.
“When I came in 1992, the department probably had two computers. Now, just about every case we deal with is with a computer. Even drug dealers have their stats on computers,” he said as he retired. “Any department that is not seeking the best technology is going to fall behind. You don’t stand still. You have to keep progressively moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.