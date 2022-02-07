Staying busy is the secret to a good and healthy life, Donald Lee “Pee Wee” Litten said Saturday, as he and his Rocking R Ace Hardware co-workers celebrated his 60th anniversary with the company.
Litten, 82, of Timberville, has been with Rockingham Cooperative since 1962, having worked at and managed Rocking R in Harrisonburg, managed Rocking R in Timberville, and worked in the Silver Lake Mill. He also has held several other positions across the company for Rockingham Milling Co., before the Rockingham Cooperative acquisition.
“It’s a good company to work for. They treat you right,” Litten said. “It’s been great.”
Donning a shirt that read, “60 year anniversary, Rocking R Hardware” with a picture of him in the middle, Litten thanked his co-workers for their encouragement and friendship over the years, akin to a family.
“We look after each other here,” he said.
He also thanked his daughters, Theresa and Pam, and three grandsons for their support over the years. He also expressed appreciation for his wife of 59 years, Mary Lou, who died two years ago.
“She helped me tremendously, made me a good person,” Litten said. “She is the reason I’m who I am.”
At one time, Litten was “semi-retired” from his job, but couldn’t stand it, he said.
“I’m not one to sit still,” he said. “[I’ve] gotta be moving and doing something all the time. And what made me come back and work is the customers I knew over all those years. Tremendously good customers.”
The customers he’s come to know he’ll never forget, he said, along with how loyal and friendly they were to him.
“A lot of customers will ask other people in the store, ‘Where’s Pee Wee at today? He’s not on the register. Is he still here?’ A lot of them ask that,” he said. “The customers are tremendous.”
Store manager Dustin Wilkins said Litten is the “character and personality of the store.”
“Everybody knows him. Everybody loves him,” Wilkins said. “He’s a heck of a worker.”
While technically Litten’s role at the store is a sales associate, Wilkins said Litten does a little bit of everything, including running the cash register and work in the receiving department.
“He’s always joking around with us, or joking around with anybody and everybody,” Wilkins said. “He’s got that easy to get along with personality.”
Working the front lines, Litten “goes above and beyond” when it comes to work, and especially customer service, Wilkins said.
“He does whatever it takes to help the customer,” Wilkins said.
The hardware industry has changed over the years, and Rocking R has changed with it, Litten said. While he adapts to the changes, like developments in technology improving equipment and the growth of the company, he said, one thing remains consistent — treating the customers, and employees, respectfully.
“We’ve gotten bigger over the years, but their caring for the people has not changed,” Litten said.
Jeff Ritchie, assistant store manager, manager of the tools department and longtime co-worker of Litten’s, said Litten has always been a good friend and co-worker.
“It’s more than just business with him — it’s friendship,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie also talked about how dedicated Litten is to the store, co-workers and employees. Litten is a man who is “always here whenever you need it,” Ritchie said.
“He’s kind of like the Energizer Bunny,” Ritchie said. “He just keeps going and going.”
Reflecting on his 60 years, Litten said he is not planning on retiring just yet.
“I’ve enjoyed life,” Litten said. “I’ve enjoyed life so much. Life’s been good to me.”
It is always a pleasure to deal with Mr. Litten -- indeed with all the employees, there.
