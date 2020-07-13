The RCBL has at least seven players with pro experience on current rosters:
*Will Decker (Elkton, indy league)
*Colton Harlow (New Market, Rockies' minors)
*Chris Huffman (Montezuma, Padres' minors, Mexico)
*Chris Lalk (Elkton, indy)
*Tanner Morris (Stuarts Draft, Blue Jays' minors)
*Austin Nicely (Grottoes, Astros' minors, indy)
*Darrell Thompson (New Market, indy league)
Source: rcblonline.com
