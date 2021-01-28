On Jan. 28, 1986 – 35 years ago today – the Broadway High boys basketball team traveled to Dayton to face Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby.
The Knights, playing in their tiny gymnasium a few years before the move to Bridgewater, won a hard-fought game 74-70 as each team made 16 free throws. The difference was two more field goals by TA, which was coached by Bobby Stevens.
But that final score is not what most players and coaches remember about that day.
Hours earlier, many of the televisions in classrooms in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg were tuned to the broadcast of the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger.
The flight broke apart 73 seconds after the launch in Florida and all seven crew members were killed in the crash over the Atlantic Ocean.
"Everyone was glued to the TV," Stevens told the News-Record on Thursday.
One main reason the broadcast was important to educators was that the crew included Christa McAuliffe, who was born in Boston in 1948 and was teaching social studies at a high school in New Hampshire when she was chosen from among about 11,000 applicants to be the first teacher in space, according to published reports.
McAuliffe, who was just 37, had a master's degree from Bowie State in Maryland. Her husband, Steve, was a graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
"She made education real," her former student, second-grade teacher Holly Merrow told, Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show Thursday. "She brought a real event into the classroom, and I really work hard to bring the real world into my classroom for my students."
Suddenly, with her death and six others, educators in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg had a room of young students who were trying to comprehend what they just saw.
There was still high school basketball that evening, and Stevens admitted after the win over Broadway the victory was more somber than a normal victory over a rival.
He admitted the Challenger explosion must have had something to do with that for those fans in the stands and the players.
Three days later, the Knights won at EMHS and life moved on. TA ended the year 11-10 overall as four players averaged in double figures: Chris Kaestner (19.0), Chuck Parker (12.1), Greg Conley (11.2), and Ike Logan (10.9).
The season ended for the Knights with a loss to that same Broadway team at Spotswood, on Feb. 26, 1986.
Stevens would coach the Knights one more season, in 1986-87, and had a mark of 67-71 in seven years as the TA coach. But Stevens, also a former athletic director who still works at the school, most likely had no win like the one 35 years ago today.
"She just made us feel throughout the entire time she was gone training that we were part of it with her," Merrow told the Today show of her former teacher McAuliffe.
