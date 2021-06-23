Before Marques Bush applied to be one of two deputy chiefs with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the 40-year-old and his wife, Katie, stopped in the Friendly City to look around.
They didn’t leave disappointed.
“We got here and we fell in love,” Bush said. “My wife said it felt like home.”
On June 14, Bush took over as a deputy HFD chief over support services, which includes health, safety and wellness, human resources, training, information technology and logistics.
He took over for Chief Matthew Tobia, who previously held the position before being promoted to the department’s top spot in June 2020.
Tobia replaced former Chief Ian Bennett, who retired to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The city posted the job three times before Bush was selected from among roughly 60 applicants.
Tobia said he and those who interviewed Bush knew right away he was the right person to join the department.
“As a family, we’re trying to find a good fit for our organization,” Tobia said. “He’s very outgoing, very approachable and an incredible listener. We’re thrilled he chose us.”
A fellow deputy chief, Steve Morris, also interviewed Bush.
“He definitely stood out because of his personality,” Morris said.
Morris added that it’s always good to get a fresh set of eyes on how the department handles operations.
“He might give some new perspective,” he said. “There might be a different way to do things.”
While both Morris and Tobia noted Bush’s friendly demeanor, they also said he comes to Harrisonburg with an impressive resume.
Bush holds an undergraduate degree in fire services administration from Columbia Southern University and a graduate degree in organizational leadership and public administration from Waldorf University.
Bush, who grew up in New Ellenton, S.C., joined the Belvedere Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter when he was 16 years old.
At age 18, he joined the Aiken Department of Public Safety as a student cadet.
He also enrolled at Aiken Technical College, where he studied marketing. He knew right away marketing wasn’t his thing.
“I got zero satisfaction out of that, so I decided to go into firefighting full time,” he said.
He then joined the North Augusta Department of Public Safety for two years, then the Summerville Fire Department for 18 months.
Bush then settled down with the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, S.C., where he most recently served as assistant fire chief.
He retired from the job and began looking for a new place to settle down.
“My wife and I were looking for a change,” Bush said.
Bush found the HFD job posting and was excited for the chance to work with Tobia, who he previously knew because of Tobia’s work in the fire service.
“Just knowing the caliber of person he is, it’s exciting to be working alongside him,” he said. “He’s respected among the top firefighters internationally.”
One of the areas Bush will focus on is helping to make sure firefighters and their families are supported.
He said firefighters’ mental health is a top priority. He said it can be a stressful job at times.
“I want to be able to support them,” Bush said.
